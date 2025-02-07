flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont 1817

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1817 W
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1817 W
1 Pfennig 1817 W
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 8
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 4
