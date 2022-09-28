Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
1 Pfennig 1817 W "Type 1816-1817" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,5 - 2,05 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1817
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1817 with mark W. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2915 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 23, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 5, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
