flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

1 Pfennig 1817 W "Type 1816-1817" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1817 W "Type 1816-1817" - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 1 Pfennig 1817 W "Type 1816-1817" - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,5 - 2,05 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1817 with mark W. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2915 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 23, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (1)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1817 W at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1817 W at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1817 W at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1817 W at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1817 W at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1817 W at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1817 W at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 5, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 5, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1817 W at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Waldeck-Pyrmont Coin catalog of George Heinrich Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont in 1817 All Waldeck-Pyrmont coins Waldeck-Pyrmont copper coins Waldeck-Pyrmont coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access