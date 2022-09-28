1 Pfennig 1817 W "Type 1816-1817" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1817 with mark W. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2915 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 23, 2018.

Сondition AU (2) XF (4) VF (2)