Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
1 Pfennig 1817 W "Type 1816-1817" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,5 - 2,05 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1817
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1817 with mark W. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1907 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search