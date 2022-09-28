1 Pfennig 1817 W "Type 1816-1817" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1817 with mark W. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1907 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (1)