Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

1 Pfennig 1817 W "Type 1816-1817" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1817 W "Type 1816-1817" - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 1 Pfennig 1817 W "Type 1816-1817" - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,5 - 2,05 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1817 with mark W. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1907 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1817 W at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1817 W at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1817 W at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1817 W at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Waldeck-Pyrmont Coin catalog of George Heinrich Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont in 1817 All Waldeck-Pyrmont coins Waldeck-Pyrmont copper coins Waldeck-Pyrmont coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
