2 Mariengroschen 1822 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1822 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1996 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (2)