Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

2 Mariengroschen 1822 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 2 Mariengroschen 1822 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 2 Mariengroschen 1822 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,200)
  • Weight 1,8 - 2,21 g
  • Diameter 18,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 2 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1822 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1996 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1822 F.W. at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1822 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1822 F.W. at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1822 F.W. at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1822 F.W. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mariengroschen 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

