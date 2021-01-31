Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
2 Mariengroschen 1822 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,200)
- Weight 1,8 - 2,21 g
- Diameter 18,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 2 Mariengroschen
- Year 1822
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1822 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1996 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
