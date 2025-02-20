flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont 1822

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Mariengroschen 1822 F.W.
Reverse 2 Mariengroschen 1822 F.W.
2 Mariengroschen 1822 F.W.
Average price 170 $
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
