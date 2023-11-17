flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

1/24 Thaler 1806 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1806 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1806 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,200)
  • Weight 1,8 - 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Decorative
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler George (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1806 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 1949 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • Teutoburger (3)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1806 F.W. at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1806 F.W. at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
579 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1806 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1806 F.W. at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1806 F.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition VF
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1806 F.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1806 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1806 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1806 F.W. at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1806 F.W. at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

