1/24 Thaler 1806 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1806 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 1949 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition AU (4) XF (3) VF (3)