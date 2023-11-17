Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
1/24 Thaler 1806 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,200)
- Weight 1,8 - 2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Decorative
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1806
- Ruler George (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1806 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 1949 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
579 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
