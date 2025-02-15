flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont 1806

Silver coins

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1806 F.W.
Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1806 F.W.
1/24 Thaler 1806 F.W.
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 10
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
