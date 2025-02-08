Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
Pattern 1/4 thaler 1812 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,800)
- Weight 7,743 g
- Pure silver (0,1992 oz) 6,1944 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Decorative
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George
- Denomination 1/4 thaler
- Year 1812
- Ruler George (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Pattern
