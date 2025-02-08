flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Pattern 1/4 thaler 1812 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,800)
  • Weight 7,743 g
  • Pure silver (0,1992 oz) 6,1944 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Decorative
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George
  • Denomination 1/4 thaler
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler George (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Waldeck-Pyrmont Coin catalog of George Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont in 1812 All Waldeck-Pyrmont coins Waldeck-Pyrmont silver coins Waldeck-Pyrmont coins 1/4 thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 8, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access