flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont 1812

Pattern coins

Obverse 1/4 thaler 1812 F.W. Pattern
Reverse 1/4 thaler 1812 F.W. Pattern
1/4 thaler 1812 F.W. Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 0
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access