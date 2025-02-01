flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1810

Gold coins

Obverse Half Guinea 1810 Garter
Reverse Half Guinea 1810 Garter
Half Guinea 1810 Garter
Average price 610 $
Sales
0 97
Obverse Third Guinea 1810 Second laureate bust
Reverse Third Guinea 1810 Second laureate bust
Third Guinea 1810 Second laureate bust
Average price 490 $
Sales
1 245
