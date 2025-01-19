flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 2,7834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Third Guinea
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (244)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place March 25, 2020.

United Kingdom Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
507 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
506 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
506 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust" at auction Schulman - June 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - April 21, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust" at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 12, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition AU55 NGC
For the sale of Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

