United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 2,7834 g
- Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Third Guinea
- Year 1810
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (244)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place March 25, 2020.
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
507 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
506 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
