Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1810 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place March 25, 2020.

