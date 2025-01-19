Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1810 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 5765 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place July 20, 2021.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (29) XF (26) VF (23) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (9) MS61 (3) AU58 (12) AU55 (5) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (28) PCGS (8) ANACS (1)

