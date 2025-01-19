flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1810 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 5765 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place July 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AA Muntenveiling (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
  • Davissons Ltd. (3)
  • DNW (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Goldberg (8)
  • Heritage (20)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Spink (12)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • UBS (4)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
637 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
606 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 26, 2024
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" at auction Frühwald - April 1, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" at auction Spink - January 13, 2022
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" at auction Spink - January 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" at auction Spink - January 14, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 14, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" at auction Spink - September 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1810 "Garter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1810 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access