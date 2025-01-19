United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1810 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1810
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1810 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 5765 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place July 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AA Muntenveiling (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
- Davissons Ltd. (3)
- DNW (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Frühwald (2)
- Goldberg (8)
- Heritage (20)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Künker (6)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (4)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (6)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Spink (12)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- UBS (4)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
637 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
606 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1810 "Garter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search