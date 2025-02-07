flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1808

Gold coins

Obverse Half Guinea 1808 Garter
Reverse Half Guinea 1808 Garter
Half Guinea 1808 Garter
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 59
Obverse Third Guinea 1808 Second laureate bust
Reverse Third Guinea 1808 Second laureate bust
Third Guinea 1808 Second laureate bust
Average price 420 $
Sales
1 89
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access