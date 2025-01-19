United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1808 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: HARMERS OF LONDON AUCTION LIMITED
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1808
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1808 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1350 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 325 USD
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1313 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1808 "Garter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
