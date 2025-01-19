Half Guinea 1808 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1808 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1350 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (12) XF (21) VF (19) F (2) G (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) AU58 (5) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (14) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (3)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

CNG (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (6)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (4)

Heritage Eur (1)

Künker (4)

London Coins (4)

NOONANS (1)

Numisor (2)

SINCONA (3)

Spink (7)

Stack's (4)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

Teutoburger (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

WAG (2)