United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1808 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1808 "Garter" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1808 "Garter" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: HARMERS OF LONDON AUCTION LIMITED

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1808 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1350 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (6)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coins (4)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (7)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1808 "Garter" at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 325 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1808 "Garter" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1313 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1808 "Garter" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1808 "Garter" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1808 "Garter" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1808 "Garter" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1808 "Garter" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1808 "Garter" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1808 "Garter" at auction Davissons Ltd. - September 6, 2023
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1808 "Garter" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1808 "Garter" at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1808 "Garter" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 23, 2022
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1808 "Garter" at auction HARMERS - September 26, 2022
Seller HARMERS
Date September 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1808 "Garter" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1808 "Garter" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1808 "Garter" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1808 "Garter" at auction Spink - January 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 6, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1808 "Garter" at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1808 "Garter" at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1808 "Garter" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1808 "Garter" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price

