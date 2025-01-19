United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: VL Nummus
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 2,7834 g
- Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Third Guinea
- Year 1808
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,350. Bidding took place December 29, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 276 USD
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 14, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
