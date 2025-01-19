flag
Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 2,7834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Third Guinea
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 276 USD
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" at auction Varesi - November 29, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PO
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - October 14, 2021
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - October 14, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 14, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - October 14, 2021
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1808 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - October 14, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
