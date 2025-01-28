flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1806

Gold coins

Obverse Half Guinea 1806 Garter
Reverse Half Guinea 1806 Garter
Half Guinea 1806 Garter
Average price 550 $
Sales
0 75
Obverse Third Guinea 1806 Second laureate bust
Reverse Third Guinea 1806 Second laureate bust
Third Guinea 1806 Second laureate bust
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 132
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access