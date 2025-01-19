Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 20618 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place August 10, 2016.

