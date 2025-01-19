Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

flag
Obverse Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 2,7834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Third Guinea
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 20618 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place August 10, 2016.

United Kingdom Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust" at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date December 6, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 400 AUD
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - November 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - June 1, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust" at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust" at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - May 24, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date May 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

