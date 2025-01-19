United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 2,7834 g
- Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Third Guinea
- Year 1806
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 20618 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place August 10, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 400 AUD
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Third Guinea 1806 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
