Half Guinea 1806 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1806
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1806 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place July 5, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
609 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
792 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 28, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1806 "Garter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
