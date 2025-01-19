flag
Half Guinea 1806 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1806 "Garter" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1806 "Garter" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1806 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place July 5, 2017.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1806 "Garter" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
609 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1806 "Garter" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
792 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1806 "Garter" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1806 "Garter" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1806 "Garter" at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1806 "Garter" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1806 "Garter" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1806 "Garter" at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1806 "Garter" at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1806 "Garter" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 14, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1806 "Garter" at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1806 "Garter" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1806 "Garter" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 28, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 28, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1806 "Garter" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 27, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1806 "Garter" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1806 "Garter" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1806 "Garter" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1806 "Garter" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1806 "Garter" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1806 "Garter" at auction Spink - December 14, 2020
Seller Spink
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1806 "Garter" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
