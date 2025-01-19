Half Guinea 1806 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1806 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place July 5, 2017.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (15) XF (23) VF (22) F (8) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS60 (3) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (16) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (7)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (2)

Coin Cabinet (2)

DNW (7)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (3)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (13)

Hess Divo (1)

Künker (3)

London Coins (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

NOONANS (2)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sovereign Rarities (2)

Spink (10)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (4)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

WAG (2)