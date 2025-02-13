flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1803

Gold coins

Obverse Half Guinea 1803 Garter
Reverse Half Guinea 1803 Garter
Half Guinea 1803 Garter
Average price 710 $
0 90
Obverse Third Guinea 1803 First laureate head
Reverse Third Guinea 1803 First laureate head
Third Guinea 1803 First laureate head
Average price 400 $
0 129
