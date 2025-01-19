United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 2,7834 g
- Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Third Guinea
- Year 1803
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place November 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- Busso Peus (2)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (3)
- DNW (11)
- Downies (5)
- Elstob & Elstob (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Goldberg (12)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (13)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (6)
- London Coins (13)
- Möller (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- NOONANS (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Sonntag (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (14)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (8)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- Status International (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search