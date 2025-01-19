flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 2,7834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Third Guinea
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place November 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
  • DNW (11)
  • Downies (5)
  • Elstob & Elstob (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Goldberg (12)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (13)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • London Coins (13)
  • Möller (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (14)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Status International (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head" at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 22, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head" at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head" at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 15, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head" at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head" at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head" at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Third Guinea 1803 "First laureate head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1803 All English coins English gold coins English coins Third Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access