United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1803 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1803 "Garter" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1803 "Garter" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1803 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,450. Bidding took place August 29, 2021.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1803 "Garter" at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2025
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1803 "Garter" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2025
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1803 "Garter" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
509 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1803 "Garter" at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 20, 2024
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1803 "Garter" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1803 "Garter" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1803 "Garter" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1803 "Garter" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1803 "Garter" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1803 "Garter" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 29, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1803 "Garter" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1803 "Garter" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1803 "Garter" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1803 "Garter" at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1803 "Garter" at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1803 "Garter" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1803 "Garter" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1803 "Garter" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1803 "Garter" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1803 "Garter" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1803 "Garter" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1803 "Garter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

