Half Guinea 1803 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1803
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1803 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,450. Bidding took place August 29, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2025
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
509 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
