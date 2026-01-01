flag
United Kingdom
Period: 1559-1952

Coins of United Kingdom 1579

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign no date (1559-1600)
Reverse Sovereign no date (1559-1600)
Sovereign no date (1559-1600)Chains on the draw grate
Average price27000 $
Sales
0261
Obverse Angel no date (1559-1603)
Reverse Angel no date (1559-1603)
Angel no date (1559-1603)Dot border
Average price6300 $
Sales
0215
