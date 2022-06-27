United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
1 Shilling 1837 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 479,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1837
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1837 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 224 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place September 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (3)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- NOONANS (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Spink (6)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Shilling 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search