United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

1 Shilling 1837 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 479,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1837 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 224 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place September 26, 2018.

  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Spink (6)
  • Teutoburger (1)
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1837 WW at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1837 WW at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1837 WW at auction Spink - July 6, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1837 WW at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1837 WW at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1837 WW at auction HERVERA - July 11, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date July 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1837 WW at auction Soler y Llach - July 10, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1837 WW at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1837 WW at auction Soler y Llach - February 28, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1837 WW at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1837 WW at auction Soler y Llach - October 25, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1837 WW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******

United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1837 WW at auction Spink - July 2, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1837 WW at auction Spink - July 2, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1837 WW at auction CNG - March 14, 2017
Seller CNG
Date March 14, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1837 WW at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1837 WW at auction DNW - September 23, 2016
Seller DNW
Date September 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1837 WW at auction Spink - December 1, 2015
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1837 WW at auction Spink - December 3, 2012
Seller Spink
Date December 3, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1837 WW at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition MS65 NGC
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1837 All English coins English silver coins English coins 1 Shilling Numismatic auctions
