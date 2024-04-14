United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
1 Shilling 1834 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,223,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1834
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (172)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1834 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Aurea (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (12)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Coinhouse (2)
- DNW (14)
- Downies (1)
- GGN (1)
- Goldberg (8)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (37)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Herrero (1)
- Höhn (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (3)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (6)
- NOONANS (5)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Schulman (1)
- Spink (12)
- St James’s (4)
- Stack's (10)
- Stephen Album (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (3)
- TimeLine Auctions (2)
- UBS (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 1250 DKK
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Shilling 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search