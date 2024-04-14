1 Shilling 1834 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1834 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.

