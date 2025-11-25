United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952
Shilling 1659 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,925)
- Weight6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter30 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCommonwealth
- DenominationShilling
- Year1659
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where can I sell the Shilling 1659?
To sell the Shilling 1659 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.
Popular sections