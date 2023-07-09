Shilling 1658 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,925)
- Weight6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter30 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCommonwealth
- DenominationShilling
- Year1658
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1658 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1296 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Shilling 1658?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling 1658 is 2000 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling 1658?
The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling 1658 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Shilling 1658?
To sell the Shilling 1658 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.