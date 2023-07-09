flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling 1658 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Shilling 1658 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Shilling 1658 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1658
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2000 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling 1658 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1658 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1296 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
1052 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction CNG - June 12, 2024
SellerCNG
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - July 9, 2023
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateJuly 9, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 11, 2023
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 25, 2023
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 5, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 5, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Heritage - February 3, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 3, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Heritage - February 3, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 3, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
SellerSpink
DateMarch 24, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction DNW - January 29, 2020
SellerDNW
DateJanuary 29, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 28, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2018
ConditionVG
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 6, 2018
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateNovember 6, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
SellerDNW
DateJune 14, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
SellerSpink
DateMarch 27, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
SellerSpink
DateMarch 27, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Shilling 1658?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling 1658 is 2000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling 1658?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling 1658 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling 1658?

To sell the Shilling 1658 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

