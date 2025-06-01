flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling 1656 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Shilling 1656 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Shilling 1656 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1656
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1600 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling 1656 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1656 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 921 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place November 6, 2025.

United Kingdom Shilling 1656 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - November 6, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateNovember 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
8027 $
Price in auction currency 6500 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling 1656 at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
673 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1656 at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1656 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1656 at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1656 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1656 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1656 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1656 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateAugust 9, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1656 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1656 at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 27, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1656 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1656 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1656 at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
SellerCNG
DateMay 24, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1656 at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
SellerStack's
DateJune 2, 2022
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1656 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1656 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1656 at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJune 3, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1656 at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 12, 2021
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateMay 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1656 at auction Heritage - October 15, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionVF20 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1656 at auction Spink - October 7, 2020
SellerSpink
DateOctober 7, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Shilling 1656?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling 1656 is 1600 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling 1656?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling 1656 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling 1656?

To sell the Shilling 1656 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
