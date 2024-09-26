flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling 1655 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Shilling 1655 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Shilling 1655 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Spink

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1655
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:640 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling 1655 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1655 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 416 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place March 27, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1655 at auction NOONANS - May 29, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
403 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1655 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
932 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1655 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - September 2, 2021
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateSeptember 2, 2021
ConditionVG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1655 at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
SellerDNW
DateApril 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1655 at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
SellerDNW
DateJune 6, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1655 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateApril 29, 2019
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1655 at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
SellerSpink
DateMarch 27, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1655 at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
SellerSpink
DateMarch 27, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1655 at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
SellerSpink
DateDecember 6, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1655 at auction Spink - September 25, 2017
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 25, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1655 at auction Spink - September 25, 2017
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 25, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1655 at auction Stephen Album - January 16, 2016
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 16, 2016
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1655 at auction Künker - September 29, 2004
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2004
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Shilling 1655?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling 1655 is 640 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling 1655?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling 1655 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling 1655?

To sell the Shilling 1655 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

