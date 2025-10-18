flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling 1654 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Shilling 1654 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Shilling 1654 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1654
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:560 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling 1654 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1654 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31896 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1654 at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1654 at auction Leu - October 18, 2025
SellerLeu
DateOctober 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 340 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling 1654 at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - May 13, 2025
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateMay 13, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1654 at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1654 at auction CNG - January 23, 2025
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1654 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1654 at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1654 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 8, 2024
ConditionVG10 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1654 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 8, 2024
ConditionVG10 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1654 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1654 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
SellerSpink
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1654 at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 19, 2024
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateMarch 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1654 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1654 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1654 at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
SellerStack's
DateNovember 2, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1654 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1654 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1654 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 19, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1654 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 19, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1654 at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 17, 2023
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateMay 17, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1654 at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
SellerSpink
DateMarch 31, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Shilling 1654?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling 1654 is 560 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling 1654?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling 1654 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling 1654?

To sell the Shilling 1654 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

