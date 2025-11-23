flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling 1652 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Shilling 1652 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Shilling 1652 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1652
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1000 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling 1652 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (141)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1652 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 52151 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1652 at auction The Coinery - November 23, 2025
SellerThe Coinery
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1652 at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1652 at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
3420 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1652 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 16, 2025
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1652 at auction Morton & Eden - July 23, 2025
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1652 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1652 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1652 at auction NOONANS - June 10, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1652 at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1652 at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1652 at auction NOONANS - May 29, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1652 at auction NOONANS - April 8, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 8, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1652 at auction NOONANS - March 6, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1652 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1652 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1652 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1652 at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1652 at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
SellerStack's
DateNovember 1, 2024
ConditionVF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1652 at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateOctober 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1652 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1652 at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 25, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Shilling 1652 at auction CNG - December 3, 2025
SellerCNG
DateDecember 3, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling 1652 at auction London Coins - December 7, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 7, 2025
ConditionF
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling 1652 at auction Heritage - December 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 8, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Shilling 1652?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling 1652 is 1000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling 1652?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling 1652 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling 1652?

To sell the Shilling 1652 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
