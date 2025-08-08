flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling 1651 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Shilling 1651 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Shilling 1651 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1651
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1100 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling 1651 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (158)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1651 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1651 at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
2104 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1651 at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1118 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1651 at auction CNG - September 23, 2025
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1651 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 8, 2025
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateAugust 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1651 at auction CNG - May 22, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1651 at auction Stack's - May 16, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling 1651 at auction Stack's - May 16, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1651 at auction St James’s - April 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1651 at auction Spink - April 3, 2025
SellerSpink
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1651 at auction NOONANS - March 11, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 11, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1651 at auction NOONANS - March 6, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1651 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1651 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling 1651 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1651 at auction Spink - January 19, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1651 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling 1651 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1651 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1651 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1651 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1651 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1651 at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1651 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 10, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1651 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1651 at auction CNG - June 5, 2024
SellerCNG
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Shilling 1651?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling 1651 is 1100 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling 1651?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling 1651 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling 1651?

To sell the Shilling 1651 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
