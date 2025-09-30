flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Crown 1653 "Type 1649-1656" (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Crown 1653 "Type 1649-1656" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Crown 1653 "Type 1649-1656" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight30 g
  • Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
  • Diameter44 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationCrown
  • Year1653
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:3500 USD
Auction sales chart Crown 1653 "Type 1649-1656" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (184)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1653 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32298 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,450. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction GINZA - November 15, 2025
SellerGINZA
DateNovember 15, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
8088 $
Price in auction currency 1250000 JPY
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Auction World - October 19, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 19, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
5445 $
Price in auction currency 820000 JPY
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction NOONANS - September 9, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionVF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Auction World - July 20, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 20, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction NOONANS - June 10, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Spink - April 3, 2025
SellerSpink
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Heritage - March 16, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Heritage - March 16, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - January 22, 2025
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction CNG - June 12, 2024
SellerCNG
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
SellerSpink
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica
DateDecember 3, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1653 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica
DateDecember 3, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Crown 1653?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Crown 1653 is 3500 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown 1653?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown 1653 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown 1653?

To sell the Crown 1653 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

