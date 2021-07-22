flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Crown 1649 "Type 1649-1656" (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Crown 1649 "Type 1649-1656" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Crown 1649 "Type 1649-1656" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Spink

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight30 g
  • Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
  • Diameter44 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationCrown
  • Year1649
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:20000 USD
Auction sales chart Crown 1649 "Type 1649-1656" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1649 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 28,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2019.

Сondition
United Kingdom Crown 1649 at auction St James’s - July 22, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
1185 $
Price in auction currency 860 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1649 at auction Spink - March 26, 2019
SellerSpink
DateMarch 26, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
36988 $
Price in auction currency 28000 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1649 at auction Spink - September 25, 2017
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 25, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1649 at auction Spink - September 25, 2017
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 25, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1649 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 15, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Crown 1649?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Crown 1649 is 20000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown 1649?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown 1649 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown 1649?

To sell the Crown 1649 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

