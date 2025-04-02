flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Halfcrown 1658 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Halfcrown 1658 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Halfcrown 1658 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Year1658
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2500 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown 1658 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1658 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1017 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 2,900. Bidding took place May 4, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction Spink - April 2, 2025
SellerSpink
DateApril 2, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction DNW - October 10, 2019
SellerDNW
DateOctober 10, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
1476 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
SellerSpink
DateMarch 27, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
SellerSpink
DateDecember 6, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2016
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 4, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2015
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 21, 2015
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 4, 2010
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******

How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Halfcrown 1658?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown 1658 is 2500 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown 1658?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown 1658 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown 1658?

To sell the Halfcrown 1658 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

