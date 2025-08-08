flag
Halfcrown 1656 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Halfcrown 1656 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Halfcrown 1656 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Year1656
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:560 USD
Average price (PROOF):35000 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown 1656 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1656 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1293 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 8, 2025
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateAugust 8, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
511 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction NOONANS - March 6, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1289 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction Spink - January 19, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction Spink - January 9, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJune 26, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
SellerNumisor
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 5, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction St James’s - February 4, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 4, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJuly 5, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMarch 11, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction Heritage - February 24, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction Heritage - February 24, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJune 3, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
SellerDNW
DateMay 5, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 24, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 24, 2020
ConditionFR
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 6, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Halfcrown 1656?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown 1656 is 560 USD for regular strike and 35000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown 1656?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown 1656 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown 1656?

To sell the Halfcrown 1656 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

