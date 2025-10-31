Halfcrown 1653 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,925)
- Weight15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter35 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCommonwealth
- DenominationHalfcrown
- Year1653
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1653 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the St James’s Auctions auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.
How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Halfcrown 1653?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown 1653 is 1300 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown 1653?
The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown 1653 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Halfcrown 1653?
To sell the Halfcrown 1653 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.