flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Halfcrown 1653 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Halfcrown 1653 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Halfcrown 1653 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Year1653
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1300 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown 1653 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (152)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1653 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the St James’s Auctions auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1653 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 31, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 31, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1653 at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
2015 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1653 at auction Schulman - July 1, 2025
SellerSchulman
DateJuly 1, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1653 at auction NOONANS - June 10, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1653 at auction Höhn - May 22, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1653 at auction Stack's - May 16, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1653 at auction Stack's - May 16, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1653 at auction Heritage - March 16, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1653 at auction Heritage - March 16, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1653 at auction Heritage - March 16, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1653 at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1653 at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1653 at auction NOONANS - March 11, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 11, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1653 at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1653 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1653 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1653 at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1653 at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1653 at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1653 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJune 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1653 at auction CNG - June 12, 2024
SellerCNG
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1653 at auction CNG - June 12, 2024
SellerCNG
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1653 at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1653 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1653 at auction CNG - December 13, 2023
SellerCNG
DateDecember 13, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Halfcrown 1653?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown 1653 is 1300 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown 1653?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown 1653 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown 1653?

To sell the Halfcrown 1653 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

