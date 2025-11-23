flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Halfcrown 1652 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Halfcrown 1652 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Halfcrown 1652 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Year1652
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1400 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown 1652 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1652 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,694. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1652 at auction The Coinery - November 23, 2025
SellerThe Coinery
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1652 at auction NOONANS - September 9, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
2711 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1652 at auction Stack's - September 2, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1652 at auction Stack's - September 2, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 2, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1652 at auction Morton & Eden - July 23, 2025
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1652 at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1652 at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1652 at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
SellerStack's
DateAugust 12, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1652 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1652 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1652 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1652 at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
SellerDNW
DateMay 5, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1652 at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
SellerSpink
DateMarch 24, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1652 at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
SellerSpink
DateMarch 24, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1652 at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
SellerDNW
DateDecember 5, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1652 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2019
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionVG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1652 at auction Spink - March 27, 2019
SellerSpink
DateMarch 27, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1652 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2019
ConditionVG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1652 at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1652 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 2, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateFebruary 2, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1652 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1652 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 16, 2019
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1652 at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
SellerDNW
DateDecember 3, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1652 at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
SellerDNW
DateNovember 15, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Halfcrown 1652?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown 1652 is 1400 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown 1652?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown 1652 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown 1652?

To sell the Halfcrown 1652 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

