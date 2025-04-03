flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Halfcrown 1651 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Halfcrown 1651 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Halfcrown 1651 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Year1651
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2100 USD
Average price (PROOF):18000 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown 1651 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1651 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31102 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 17,625. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1651 at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1710 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1651 at auction Spink - April 3, 2025
SellerSpink
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
3001 $
Price in auction currency 2300 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1651 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1651 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1651 at auction TimeLine Auctions - March 9, 2024
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateMarch 9, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1651 at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1651 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 19, 2023
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1651 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 19, 2023
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1651 at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 17, 2023
ConditionVG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1651 at auction Roxbury’s - October 21, 2022
SellerRoxbury’s
DateOctober 21, 2022
ConditionVG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1651 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJuly 5, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1651 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1651 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1651 at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
SellerSpink
DateMarch 24, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1651 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1651 at auction Heritage - May 30, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateMay 30, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1651 at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
SellerDNW
DateMarch 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1651 at auction Spink - September 25, 2017
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 25, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1651 at auction Spink - September 25, 2017
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 25, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1651 at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 15, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1651 at auction Spink - July 5, 2017
SellerSpink
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Halfcrown 1651?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown 1651 is 2100 USD for regular strike and 18000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown 1651?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown 1651 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown 1651?

To sell the Halfcrown 1651 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
