United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Halfcrown 1649 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Halfcrown 1649 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Halfcrown 1649 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Spink

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Year1649
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1400 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown 1649 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1649 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 97158 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place January 30, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1649 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1649 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1649 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1649 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 25, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateNovember 25, 2020
ConditionFR
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1649 at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
SellerSpink
DateMarch 24, 2020
ConditionFR
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1649 at auction Spink - September 25, 2017
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 25, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1649 at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Halfcrown 1649?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown 1649 is 1400 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown 1649?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown 1649 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown 1649?

To sell the Halfcrown 1649 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

