Unite 1656 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- MetalGold (0,917)
- Weight9,1 g
- Pure gold (0,2683 oz) 8,3447 g
- Diameter34 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCommonwealth
- DenominationUnite
- Year1656
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Unite 1656 . This gold coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 15,000. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.
How much is the gold coin of Commonwealth Unite 1656?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Unite 1656 is 16000 USD. The coin contains 8,3447 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1117,87 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite 1656?
The information on the current value of the British coin Unite 1656 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Unite 1656?
To sell the Unite 1656 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.