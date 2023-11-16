flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Unite 1656 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Unite 1656 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Unite 1656 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight9,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,2683 oz) 8,3447 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationUnite
  • Year1656
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:16000 USD
Auction sales chart Unite 1656 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Unite 1656 . This gold coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 15,000. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Unite 1656 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 16, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateNovember 16, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
19872 $
Price in auction currency 16000 GBP
United Kingdom Unite 1656 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1656 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 19, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
20400 $
Price in auction currency 20400 USD
United Kingdom Unite 1656 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
United Kingdom Unite 1656 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 19, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1656 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1656 at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
United Kingdom Unite 1656 at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1656 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - December 9, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateDecember 9, 2020
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1656 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
United Kingdom Unite 1656 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 18, 2020
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1656 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2015
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 5, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1656 at auction Spink - June 22, 2011
SellerSpink
DateJune 22, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1656 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 24, 2011
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMay 24, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1656 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 3, 2005
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 3, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Commonwealth Unite 1656?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Unite 1656 is 16000 USD. The coin contains 8,3447 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1117,87 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite 1656?

The information on the current value of the British coin Unite 1656 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Unite 1656?

To sell the Unite 1656 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

