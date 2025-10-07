Unite 1653 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)
Photo by: St James’s Auctions
Specification
- MetalGold (0,917)
- Weight9,1 g
- Pure gold (0,2683 oz) 8,3447 g
- Diameter34 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCommonwealth
- DenominationUnite
- Year1653
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Unite 1653 . This gold coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the Spink auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.
How much is the gold coin of Commonwealth Unite 1653?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Unite 1653 is 5700 USD. The coin contains 8,3447 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1117,87 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite 1653?
The information on the current value of the British coin Unite 1653 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Unite 1653?
To sell the Unite 1653 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.