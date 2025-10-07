flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Unite 1653 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Unite 1653 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Unite 1653 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: St James’s Auctions

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight9,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,2683 oz) 8,3447 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationUnite
  • Year1653
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:5700 USD
Auction sales chart Unite 1653 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Unite 1653 . This gold coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the Spink auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Unite 1653 at auction Auction World - October 19, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 19, 2025
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
5013 $
Price in auction currency 755000 JPY
United Kingdom Unite 1653 at auction Künker - October 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateOctober 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
11124 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
United Kingdom Unite 1653 at auction HARMERS - September 29, 2025
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 29, 2025
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1653 at auction St James’s - September 24, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 24, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Unite 1653 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 16, 2025
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Unite 1653 at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Unite 1653 at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Unite 1653 at auction Morton & Eden - July 23, 2025
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Unite 1653 at auction St James’s - April 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1653 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Unite 1653 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Unite 1653 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Unite 1653 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 20, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Unite 1653 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Unite 1653 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Unite 1653 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Unite 1653 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1653 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
United Kingdom Unite 1653 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Unite 1653 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Unite 1653 at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2023
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 11, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Unite 1653 at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 24, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Unite 1653 at auction Spink - January 16, 2022
United Kingdom Unite 1653 at auction Spink - January 16, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 16, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Unite 1653 at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
SellerSpink
DateApril 29, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Unite 1653 at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 18, 2020
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
******
******

How much is the gold coin of Commonwealth Unite 1653?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Unite 1653 is 5700 USD. The coin contains 8,3447 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1117,87 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite 1653?

The information on the current value of the British coin Unite 1653 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Unite 1653?

To sell the Unite 1653 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

