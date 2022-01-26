flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Unite 1652 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Unite 1652 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Unite 1652 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: St James’s Auctions

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight9,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,2683 oz) 8,3447 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationUnite
  • Year1652
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:10000 USD
Auction sales chart Unite 1652 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Unite 1652 . This gold coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1578 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Unite 1652 at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2025
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 16, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
United Kingdom Unite 1652 at auction St James’s - January 26, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 26, 2022
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
4593 $
Price in auction currency 3400 GBP
United Kingdom Unite 1652 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1652 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 28, 2018
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 28, 2018
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1652 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 9, 2012
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 9, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1652 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
United Kingdom Unite 1652 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2007
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Commonwealth Unite 1652?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Unite 1652 is 10000 USD. The coin contains 8,3447 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1117,87 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite 1652?

The information on the current value of the British coin Unite 1652 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Unite 1652?

To sell the Unite 1652 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of CommonwealthCoins of United Kingdom in 1652All English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish coins UniteNumismatic auctions