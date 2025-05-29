flag
Unite 1651 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Unite 1651 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Unite 1651 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight9,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,2683 oz) 8,3447 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationUnite
  • Year1651
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:11000 USD
Auction sales chart Unite 1651 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Unite 1651 . This gold coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 42,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Unite 1651 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
9737 $
Price in auction currency 7250 GBP
United Kingdom Unite 1651 at auction Künker - January 29, 2025
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 29, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
6257 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
United Kingdom Unite 1651 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Unite 1651 at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Unite 1651 at auction Spink - October 9, 2024
SellerSpink
DateOctober 9, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1651 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Unite 1651 at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
SellerSpink
DateApril 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Unite 1651 at auction NOONANS - March 9, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 9, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Unite 1651 at auction Spink - December 8, 2022
SellerSpink
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Unite 1651 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
SellerStack's
DateAugust 25, 2022
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Unite 1651 at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 19, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Unite 1651 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Unite 1651 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 10, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Unite 1651 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 10, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Unite 1651 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 6, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Unite 1651 at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Unite 1651 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - September 2, 2021
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateSeptember 2, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Unite 1651 at auction Spink - March 29, 2021
SellerSpink
DateMarch 29, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Unite 1651 at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Unite 1651 at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 15, 2020
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Unite 1651 at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
SellerSpink
DateMarch 24, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Unite 1651 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 21, 2019
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 21, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices

How much is the gold coin of Commonwealth Unite 1651?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Unite 1651 is 11000 USD. The coin contains 8,3447 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1117,87 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite 1651?

The information on the current value of the British coin Unite 1651 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Unite 1651?

To sell the Unite 1651 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
