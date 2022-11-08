flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Unite 1650 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Unite 1650 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Unite 1650 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight9,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,2683 oz) 8,3447 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationUnite
  • Year1650
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:25000 USD
Auction sales chart Unite 1650 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Unite 1650 . This gold coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30090 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 55,200. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Unite 1650 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateNovember 8, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
9790 $
Price in auction currency 8500 GBP
United Kingdom Unite 1650 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
17034 $
Price in auction currency 17000 CHF
United Kingdom Unite 1650 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
SellerStack's
DateAugust 24, 2022
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1650 at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1650 at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 29, 2021
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1650 at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 29, 2021
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1650 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2018
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1650 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 24, 2014
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1650 at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 6, 2014
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1650 at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2010
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 2, 2010
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1650 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2010
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 4, 2010
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1650 at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
SellerGoldberg
DateMay 26, 2008
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Commonwealth Unite 1650?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Unite 1650 is 25000 USD. The coin contains 8,3447 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1117,87 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite 1650?

The information on the current value of the British coin Unite 1650 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Unite 1650?

To sell the Unite 1650 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

