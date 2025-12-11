flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,27 g
  • Diameter10 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationHalfpenny
  • Yearno date (1619-1625)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:170 USD
Auction sales chart Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 97076 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place January 30, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - November 4, 2025
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - November 4, 2025
SellerStack's
DateNovember 4, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction CNG - July 2, 2025
SellerCNG
DateJuly 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
SellerSt James’s
DateOctober 2, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 9, 2022
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateNovember 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - September 1, 2022
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - September 1, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 1, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - May 29, 2022
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateMay 29, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - January 20, 2022
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - January 20, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 20, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - November 18, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - November 18, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 18, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateOctober 14, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 1, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 21, 2019
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
SellerStack's
DateMay 14, 2018
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 24, 2018
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateFebruary 24, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 24, 2018
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateFebruary 24, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - March 9, 2017
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - March 9, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 9, 2017
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Davissons Ltd. - December 7, 2016
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateDecember 7, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of James I Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" is 170 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"?

To sell the Halfpenny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of James ICoins of United Kingdom in 1619All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins HalfpennyNumismatic auctions