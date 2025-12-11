Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" (United Kingdom, James I)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight0,23 g
- Diameter10 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodJames I
- DenominationHalfpenny
- Yearno date (1603-1604)
- RulerJames I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1166 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place November 16, 2019.
How much is the silver coin of James I Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage"?
According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" is 300 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage"?
The information on the current value of the British coin Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage"?
To sell the Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.