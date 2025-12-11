flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,23 g
  • Diameter10 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationHalfpenny
  • Yearno date (1603-1604)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:300 USD
Auction sales chart Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1166 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place November 16, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMay 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction CNG - May 20, 2020
SellerCNG
DateMay 20, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction V. GADOURY - November 16, 2019
SellerV. GADOURY
DateNovember 16, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
SellerKünker
DateOctober 20, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateMay 29, 2014
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 1, 2005
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of James I Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" is 300 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage"?

To sell the Halfpenny no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

