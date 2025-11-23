flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure gold (0,2948 oz) 9,17 g
  • Diameter36 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationUnite
  • Yearno date (1604-1619)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1900 USD
Auction sales chart Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (136)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 34200 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,200. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Katz - November 23, 2025
SellerKatz
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
2995 $
Price in auction currency 2601 EUR
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction V. GADOURY - October 4, 2025
SellerV. GADOURY
DateOctober 4, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
3757 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction HARMERS - September 29, 2025
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 23, 2025
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 23, 2025
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction St James’s - April 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Heritage - March 16, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Chaponnière - December 8, 2024
SellerChaponnière
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
SellerStack's
DateAugust 12, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
SellerStatus International
DateJune 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
SellerCNG
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 18, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 18, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction CNG - January 10, 2024
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 10, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Morton & Eden - February 25, 2026
SellerMorton & Eden
DateFebruary 25, 2026
ConditionVF
To auction
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Morton & Eden - February 25, 2026
SellerMorton & Eden
DateFebruary 25, 2026
ConditionVF
To auction
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Morton & Eden - February 25, 2026
SellerMorton & Eden
DateFebruary 25, 2026
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of James I Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" is 1900 USD. The coin contains 9,17 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1422,65 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust"?

To sell the Unite no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

