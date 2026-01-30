flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure gold (0,2948 oz) 9,17 g
  • Diameter38 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationUnite
  • Yearno date (1604-1619)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:4200 USD
Auction sales chart Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (325)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30068 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 63,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - January 30, 2026
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 30, 2026
ConditionF
Selling price
1933 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - January 30, 2026
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 30, 2026
ConditionVF
Selling price
3037 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Nihon - December 14, 2025
SellerNihon
DateDecember 14, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Cambi Aste - November 13, 2025
SellerCambi Aste
DateNovember 13, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - November 7, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 7, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Auction World - October 19, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 19, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction V. GADOURY - October 4, 2025
SellerV. GADOURY
DateOctober 4, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction HARMERS - September 29, 2025
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction NOONANS - September 9, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - April 3, 2025
SellerSpink
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Schulman - March 26, 2025
SellerSchulman
DateMarch 26, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction NOONANS - March 6, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of James I Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" is 4200 USD. The coin contains 9,17 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1422,65 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust"?

To sell the Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

