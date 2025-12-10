flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure gold (0,2948 oz) 9,17 g
  • Diameter37 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationUnite
  • Yearno date (1604-1619)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:3200 USD
Auction sales chart Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (145)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1157 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction Spink - December 10, 2025
SellerSpink
DateDecember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
2128 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction Spink - December 10, 2025
SellerSpink
DateDecember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
3725 $
Price in auction currency 2800 GBP
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction Spink - December 10, 2025
SellerSpink
DateDecember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction NOONANS - October 21, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateOctober 21, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction V. GADOURY - October 4, 2025
SellerV. GADOURY
DateOctober 4, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction V. GADOURY - October 4, 2025
SellerV. GADOURY
DateOctober 4, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction Galleria Auctions Tokyo - September 20, 2025
SellerGalleria Auctions Tokyo
DateSeptember 20, 2025
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 16, 2025
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction AURORA - June 26, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction AURORA - June 26, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - March 16, 2025
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - March 16, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction Spink - January 9, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" at auction Teutoburger - March 14, 2026
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 14, 2026
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of James I Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" is 3200 USD. The coin contains 9,17 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1422,65 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust"?

To sell the Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

