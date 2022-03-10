flag
Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,995)
  • Weight6,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,2079 oz) 6,4675 g
  • Diameter32 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationSpur Ryal
  • Yearno date (1619-1625)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:83000 USD
Auction sales chart Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1589 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 120,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
133566 $
Price in auction currency 120000 CHF
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
65919 $
Price in auction currency 50000 GBP
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2019
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 3, 2018
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 3, 2018
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 15, 2017
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMay 15, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2017
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 11, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - March 22, 2016
SellerSpink
DateMarch 22, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 5, 2016
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 6, 2014
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction CNG - October 9, 2013
SellerCNG
DateOctober 9, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - December 1, 2010
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2010
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - June 24, 2010
SellerSpink
DateJune 24, 2010
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2010
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 2, 2010
ConditionUNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2008
SellerGoldberg
DateSeptember 16, 2008
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
SellerGoldberg
DateMay 26, 2008
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - November 30, 2005
SellerSpink
DateNovember 30, 2005
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of James I Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" is 83000 USD. The coin contains 6,4675 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1003,28 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"?

To sell the Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

